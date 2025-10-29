Seven Bangladeshi fishermen abducted by Arakan Army from Bay of Bengal

Seven fishermen from Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, along with their fishing trawler, have been abducted by members of the Myanmar-based armed group, the Arakan Army (AA), while fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

The information was confirmed on Wednesday around 11:30am by Sajed Ahmed, president of the Kayukkhali Boat Owners’ Association, Teknaf municipality.

He said that a trawler owned by Shaon, a resident of Teknaf municipality, had gone fishing in the sea when the Arakan Army intercepted the vessel south of Saint Martin’s Island and captured the seven fishermen. The trawler owner and the fishermen are reportedly in a state of panic following the incident.

Meanwhile, Myanmar-based news outlet Global Arakan Network reported that on Tuesday, the Arakan Army’s coastal security unit intensified sea patrols. During the patrol, several Bangladeshi fishing trawlers were spotted crossing into Arakan state waters. Between January and July 18 this year, the AA had previously detained around 188 Bangladeshi fishermen along with 30 boats before releasing them.

On the matter, Rakib Hasan Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (land) acting as upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said: “We are receiving reports that seven fishermen along with a trawler have been taken. We are investigating the matter. Our law enforcement agencies have been informed about the captured fishermen.”

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said that over the past eight months, the Arakan Army has abducted at least 300 fishermen from the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, including the Naf River and surrounding areas.

Between March and August 23 this year, 200 fishermen were reportedly kidnapped, of whom around 200 were returned in several batches with BGB assistance. Currently, 100 fishermen remain in the hands of the Arakan Army, causing widespread fear among fishermen venturing into the sea, they added.