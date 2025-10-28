Man commits suicide in Thakurgaon during video call with expatriate wife

A man in Thakurgaon committed suicide on Monday while on a video call with his wife, who lives in Italy.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Akhtar, 41, son of Pojir Uddin. He was known in the area as a theatre worker for his acting with a local drama group. The incident took place in Kashidanga village under Borobari Union of Baliadangi upazila.

According to Shamim’s brother Japan, his sister-in-law called him from Italy and told him that Shamim was trying to hang himself inside the room.

By the time he rushed home from the market, Shamim had died. The windows and doors of the house were locked from inside.

Later, they broke down the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

According to relatives, Shamim and his wife Mukta Akhtar tried to go to Italy two months ago by spending Tk 30 lakh.

But only his wife could go, due to visa complications Shamim had to stay back.

He was trying to solve the visa problem so he could join her.

They also said that Mukta could not start working in Italy yet.

Shamim had to send about Tk 70,000 every month to support her living there and this financial pressure left him very stressed.

Ashraful Islam, a member of Baliadangi Tiger Natyagoshti, said that Shamim was a conscious person and inspired others with his acting.

“We never thought he would take such a step. We are deeply shocked by his death,” he added.

Dibakar Adhikari, investigation officer of Baliadangi Police Station, said, “Police visited the spot and prepared a primary report. Further comments can be made after investigation.”