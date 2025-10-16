Cucsu polls: Shibir wins VP and GS posts, Chhatra Dal tops in AGS race

The Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel has secured a sweeping victory in the vice president (VP) and general secretary (GS) posts in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election, while the assistant general secretary (AGS) post went to a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) candidate.

According to results compiled until around 3:45am Thursday, Shibir-supported candidates under the "Sampitir Shikkharthi Jote" panel won the top two posts.

Ibrahim Hossain Rony was elected VP with 7,983 votes, while Saeed Bin Habib won the GS post with 8,031 votes.

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal-backed candidate Ayubur Rahman secured the AGS post, receiving 5,254 votes.

Voting took place peacefully on Wednesday from 9am to 4pm, with only a few isolated incidents reported, according to the Election Commission.

University authorities said the official results would be formally announced later Thursday on completion of the vote count.

Chittagong University Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Kamal Uddin said the vote counting has been completed and now preparations are underway to announce the results formally.

The voting was held in five faculties of the university, across 15 centers designated for 15 residential halls.

A total of 689 booths were set up in 60 rooms, with voter turnout reaching around 60 percent by 4 pm.

The entire polling and counting process was displayed live on 14 LED screens across the campus.

Ballot papers were used for voting, and the results were processed using Optical Mark Reader (OMR) machines.

According to the Election Commission, 24 candidates were vying for vice president (VP), 22 for general secretary (GS), and 21 for assistant general secretary (AGS).

Other portfolios include sports, culture, publications, welfare, research and IT.

Each hall and hostel union has 14 posts, with 908 candidates in total.