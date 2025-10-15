Cucsu voting ends peacefully

The voting for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall council elections concluded peacefully at 4pm on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr. Md. Monir Uddin said the voting was conducted in a fair and peaceful manner. “Polling ended at 4pm, and ballots are now being sorted for counting,” he said, adding that around 55% of votes had been cast by 3pm.

This year, Cucsu had 27,517 registered voters. Voting took place across five faculties in 15 polling centers, each representing one residential hall.

A total of 689 booths were set up in 60 rooms.

According to the Cucsu Election Commission, 908 candidates contested in both the central and hall council elections — 415 candidates (including 13 panels and independent contestants) for the central council and 493 for the hall councils.