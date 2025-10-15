2 JCD leaders stabbed dead in Chittagong

Two local leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), who were stabbed by miscreants at Chowdhuryhat in Hathazari uapzila of Chittagong district, died on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Opi Das, 26, president of Chikandandi union unit Chhatra Dal and a supporter of BNP leader Barrister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin and Tanim, 20, a member of No 3 Mirzapur Union unit Chhatra Dal and son of Jahangir Alam of Sarkar Hat area of the upazila.

Manjur Quader Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Model police station, said a group of miscreants attacked Opi and Tanim when they were passing Dataram Road in Chowdhury Hat area of the upazila around 9pm.

The miscreants stabbed them indiscriminately, leaving them injured.

The injured were first taken to a local hospital then shifted to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Opi dead at night.

However, Tanim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police arrested Afsar Uddin, 18 in connection with his suspected involvement in the killings.

Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the killings, said Kazi Tarek Aziz, additional superintendent of Hathazari police.