Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

22 fishermen jailed in Faridpur for defying ban fishing

During the drive, 20 kilograms of ilish were seized and 50,000 meters of electric fishing nets were burnt

Faridpur’s Sadarpur upazila administration conducts a mobile court drive and sentences 22 fishermen to 15 days in jail for catching mother ilish in defiance of the ongoing ban, seizing 20 kilograms of fish and burning 50,000 metres of electric nets, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 02:45 PM

A mobile court conducted by Faridpur’s Sadarpur upazila administration sentenced 22 fishermen to 15 days in jail for catching mother ilish, defying the ongoing ban on Wednesday.

Sadarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Zakia Sultana said the operation was carried out from 4am to 8am.

During the drive, 20 kilograms of ilish were seized and 50,000 meters of electric fishing nets were burnt.

She added that such operations will continue in the public interest to protect and conserve the fish population.

Topics:

FaridpurIlish fishing ban
Read More

2 killed in Faridpur road crash

15 sentenced for illegal ilish fishing in Padma River

4 fishermen jailed for illegally catching ilish in Munshiganj

Thousands of fishermen struggle as government rice aid delayed amid ilish fishing ban

Two fishermen jailed for illegal ilish fishing in Patuakhali

Nightlong ilish fair sees 100 tons sold in Faridpur

Latest News

2 killed in Faridpur road crash

Israel expected to open key aid crossing into Gaza

ICT-1 sets Dec 8 for probe report in case against Quader, 44 others

All political parties to sign July Charter, hopes Asif Nazrul

Fakhrul: Let's hold election to save people

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x