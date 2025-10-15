22 fishermen jailed in Faridpur for defying ban fishing

A mobile court conducted by Faridpur’s Sadarpur upazila administration sentenced 22 fishermen to 15 days in jail for catching mother ilish, defying the ongoing ban on Wednesday.

Sadarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Zakia Sultana said the operation was carried out from 4am to 8am.

During the drive, 20 kilograms of ilish were seized and 50,000 meters of electric fishing nets were burnt.

She added that such operations will continue in the public interest to protect and conserve the fish population.