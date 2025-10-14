15 sentenced for illegal ilish fishing in Padma River

A mobile court in Louhajang, Munshiganj, sentenced 15 people to varying terms of imprisonment for illegally catching mother hilsa fish in the Padma River.

In the first operation conducted early Tuesday, eight individuals were arrested and authorities seized 10kg of hilsa and 30,000 meters of illegal current nets.

The court sentenced each of the eight to eight days of simple imprisonment.

During a second operation from 10am to 2pm, seven more people were detained, and 1,50,000 meters of illegal current nets were confiscated.

Each of the seven was sentenced to ten days of simple imprisonment.

Louhajang Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Nesar Uddin said: “Some unscrupulous fishermen were illegally hunting hilsa during the banned season. The operations targeted areas of the Padma River including Gaudia, Kolma, Sidarchar, and Bejgaon.”

Senior Fisheries Officer Md Rezaul Islam said that the mobile court proceedings were conducted by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Masud Parvez from the district commissioner’s office.

The seized fish were distributed among orphans in local madrasas, while the confiscated nets were destroyed by fire.

The convicted individuals have been sent to Munshiganj District Jail.