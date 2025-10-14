Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

15 sentenced for illegal ilish fishing in Padma River

The convicted individuals have been sent to Munshiganj District Jail

File image of ilish. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 08:27 PM

A mobile court in Louhajang, Munshiganj, sentenced 15 people to varying terms of imprisonment for illegally catching mother hilsa fish in the Padma River.

In the first operation conducted early Tuesday, eight individuals were arrested and authorities seized 10kg of hilsa and 30,000 meters of illegal current nets.

The court sentenced each of the eight to eight days of simple imprisonment.

During a second operation from 10am to 2pm, seven more people were detained, and 1,50,000 meters of illegal current nets were confiscated.

Each of the seven was sentenced to ten days of simple imprisonment.

Louhajang Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Nesar Uddin said: “Some unscrupulous fishermen were illegally hunting hilsa during the banned season. The operations targeted areas of the Padma River including Gaudia, Kolma, Sidarchar, and Bejgaon.”

Senior Fisheries Officer Md Rezaul Islam said that the mobile court proceedings were conducted by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Masud Parvez from the district commissioner’s office.

The seized fish were distributed among orphans in local madrasas, while the confiscated nets were destroyed by fire.

The convicted individuals have been sent to Munshiganj District Jail.

Topics:

IlishIlish fishing ban
Read More

Fishing halted to protect ilish, but families struggle to survive

4 fishermen jailed for illegally catching ilish in Munshiganj

Thousands of fishermen struggle as government rice aid delayed amid ilish fishing ban

Two fishermen jailed for illegal ilish fishing in Patuakhali

Boat rally held in Barisal to launch ilish conservation drive

Ilish fishing ban: 2,936 fishermen to get 73.40 tonnes of rice in Khulna

Latest News

India’s cough syrup tragedy shows huge drug safety gaps

Gen Z protests: Why are Asia’s youth so angry?

Bangladesh Election 2026: EC’s law-and-order meeting Oct 20

NCP vows full-scale contest with capable candidates, insists on ‘water lily’ symbol

Journalist assaulted while reporting on drug trade at Lalon Mela

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x