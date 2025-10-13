JU temporarily expels 16 students over ragging claims

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has temporarily expelled 16 students from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology following allegations of ragging first-year students inside a residential hall.

The university’s Public Relations Office issued an emergency press release on Monday confirming the decision, which was taken under Section 4(1)(b) of the Jahangirnagar University Students’ Discipline Ordinance 2018, based on directives from Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.

The disciplinary action stems from an incident reported on Sunday at Room 403 of Hall No-21, where several students from the department’s 54th batch were allegedly confined and harassed by seniors from the 53rd batch.

In addition to the expulsions, the registrar’s office has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The committee is chaired by Professor Dr Md Kamrujjaman, provost of Maulana Bhashani Hall, with Assistant Proctor Dr Md Al-Amin Khan serving as a member and Deputy Registrar (Higher Education and Scholarship) Lutfar Rahman Arif as member-secretary.

The committee has been tasked with submitting its findings and recommendations within 21 working days.

The students facing temporary expulsion are: Md Tanvir Rahman Mun, Md Abdullah Al Fahad, Abdullah Al Sayeed, Md Abu Talha Rony, Rajib Sheikh, SM Mahamudunnabi, Md Abu Sayeed, Jannatul Adon, Ahmed Arefin Ratul, Tasnimul Hasan Jubayer, Md Mahamudul Hasan Fuad, Md Al Hasib, Md Abdullah Al Noman, Md Rakibul Hasan Nibir, Md Zahidul Islam, and Ushanta Tripura.