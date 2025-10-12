7 workers burnt in Narsingdi factory fire

Seven workers of a lead-making factory sustained burns when a fire broke out at the factory in the Panchdona area of Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district on Sunday.

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar police station, said the fire broke out at the factory around 10am, leaving seven workers of the factory injured.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, from where three victims -Mozammel Hossain, 19, son of Kadir Mia, Hossain Ali, 24, son of Saddam Mia and Taijul Islam, 25, son of Saddam Hossain- were sent to Dhaka for better treatment, while the others were given first aid.

Farida Gulshanara Kabir, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital, said among the injured, two victims received 60% injuries, while another sustained 50% injuries.