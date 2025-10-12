Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

7 workers burnt in Narsingdi factory fire

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital; three were sent to Dhaka for better treatment, while others received first aid

The charred interior of a lead-making factory in the Panchdona area of Sadar upazila, Narsingdi, after a fire broke out and left seven workers injured on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 05:59 PM

Seven workers of a lead-making factory sustained burns when a fire broke out at the factory in the Panchdona area of Sadar upazila in Narsingdi district on Sunday.

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar police station, said the fire broke out at the factory around 10am, leaving seven workers of the factory injured.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, from where three victims -Mozammel Hossain, 19, son of Kadir Mia, Hossain Ali, 24, son of Saddam Mia and Taijul Islam, 25, son of Saddam Hossain- were sent to Dhaka for better treatment, while the others were given first aid.

Farida Gulshanara Kabir, resident medical officer of Sadar Hospital, said among the injured, two victims received 60% injuries, while another sustained 50% injuries.

Topics:

Narsingdiburn injuries
Read More

Addl SP injured in clash over illegal toll collection in Narsingdi

Four of a family suffer burn injuries in Noakhali

BNP’s Moyeen Khan urges recognition of changed political reality

Teenager’s body found in Narsingdi

3 districts to get new DCs ahead of election

4 of a family burnt in Jatrabari AC blast

Latest News

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

Mortein strikes back with a political party of its own

Bangladesh’s GDP growth slows sharply in Q4’FY25

World number 204 Vacherot beats cousin Rinderknech to win Shanghai Masters

ADB delegation visits Envoy Textiles office

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x