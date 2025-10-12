Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bus strike enters day 2 in Mymensingh

Advance ticket holders forced to find alternatives amid morning bus disruptions

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 01:23 PM

Bus services between Mymensingh division and the rest of the country remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Sunday due to bus workers’ strike in protest against the arrest of a transport worker, leaving passengers in trouble.

Commuters who had purchased tickets in advance were forced to seek alternative arrangements.

Many expressed frustration at bus stands early in the morning over the disruption.

Police said on Friday night transport worker Arun Jhontu allegedly pushed Abu Raihan, a July warrior, while he was boarding a bus.

Jhontu reportedly used abusive language and forced him off the bus.

Following the incident, leaders and activists of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement staged a protest on Friday night in front of the United Service counter at the Dhaka bus terminal at Maskanda in the city.

Later, police arrested Arun Jhontu.

Alamgir Mahmud Alam, president of the Mymensingh District Motor Owners’ Association and joint convener of the district BNP, said the bus owners’ association took the decision to halt services.

The suspension will continue until the arrested worker is released and the ban on the affected buses is lifted.

Topics:

Mymensinghbus strike
