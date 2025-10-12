Shibir-backed panel urges security, transparency ahead of Cucsu polls

Shibir demands repair of faulty CCTV cameras and uninterrupted power supply, among other issues, ahead of the Cucsu election.

The "Students Alliance of Harmony" a panel backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir, held a press conference on Saturday at the Jarultola area of Chittagong University, placing several demands ahead of the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election.

At the beginning of the press conference, the panel paid tribute to all martyrs of the mass uprisings from 1947 to 2024.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim Hossain (Roni), vice president (VP) candidate from the Shibir-backed panel, said: "The Cucsu election is approaching, and the overall process is progressing well. However, we have certain concerns and complaints regarding some ambiguities in the commission’s activities.”

He added: “Before the election, the commission assured that it would restrict the movement of outsiders on campus and strengthen security to ensure a fair and peaceful environment. However, we are still witnessing the presence of outsiders. We urge the administration to clarify when the promised security measures will be fully implemented.”

Roni further said: “After the Ducsu election, the process of selecting student representatives for the Senate was completed, and at Rajshahi University, the Senate election is being held alongside the Rucsu election. But in our case, the Cucsu election is limited only to the central and hall councils, with no arrangement for Senate representation. We would like to know the administration’s stance on this matter.”

He continued: “The Election Commission requested information about our polling agents, which we duly provided. With only a few days left before the election, the administration has yet to inform us which individuals have been approved as polling agents. This uncertainty prevents us from preparing our agents properly. We urge the authorities to release the list immediately.”

He also said: “We demanded that the polling centers be brought under CCTV surveillance to ensure election security. Unfortunately, most of the existing cameras on campus are non-functional. We call on the administration to repair or replace them as soon as possible. To ensure transparency, we also demand the use of indelible ink for voters.”

Roni added: "Another major demand is to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet connectivity from the beginning of the voting process until the announcement of results. Additionally, we urge the authorities to increase shuttle train schedules and resume the university bus service for non-residential students, while announcing the routes without delay to reduce students’ suffering.”