Fisheries officers, Coast Guard attacked by fishermen in Barisal 

Three members of the Coast Guard and a fisheries officer were injured when fishermen attacked them during an operation to protect hilsa fish in the Meghna River, Barisal.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon in Aliganj area of Hizla upazila.

Seven fishermen was arrested in connection with the attack, confirmed Senior Fisheries Officer Mohammad Alam of Hizla.

The arrested fishermen were identified as Jibon Sardar, Abdur Rahim, Miraj Hossain, Saddam, Raihan Patowary, Borokat Ullah, and Sujon. All are residents of Ulaniya area of Mehendiganj.

Senior Fisheries Officer Mohammad Alam also said that the joint operation team of the Fisheries Department and Coast Guard went to the spot after the fishermen were found using illegal nets while the fishermen attacked the team with machetes and other weapons and damaged the speedboat used by the team.

Authorities are preparing to file a case against the arrested fishermen.