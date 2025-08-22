BGB chief inaugurates BGB Fisheries Week 2025

Director General (DG) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui on Thursday inaugurated the 'BGB Fisheries Week-2025' as part of the 'National Fisheries Week-2025' program at its Pilkhana Headquarters in the capital.

The BGB Chief inaugurated the program by releasing fish fry of various species in the pond adjacent to Shaheed Captain Ashraf Hall of BGB HQ yesterday, said a BGB press release.

Referring to the theme of the National Fisheries Week-2025, 'Building a sanctuary, filling the country with local fish', the BGB DG said: "We're traditionally Bengalis who eat fish and rice. Fish provides 60 percent of our meat requirement. It is more nutritious than any other animal protein and is essential for health."

He called upon all BGB establishments to renovate ponds and reservoirs and start fish farming there.

The BGB chief also instructed every BGB member to play a strong role in building the country by spontaneously participating in all the great works of the country.

He also made an appeal to everyone to make the Fisheries Week-2025 a success by cultivating local fish to fill the meat shortage and build a nation-dependent Bangladesh with merit.