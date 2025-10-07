Drug addict father kills 5-year-old daughter in Lakshmipur

A 5-year-old girl died after being attacked by her drug addict father in South Andharmanik village of Tearigonj union in Lakshmipur sadar on Monday evening.

The victim's name was Fariha Sultana, daughter of Faruk Hossain.

Faruk, son of Qader Majhi, reportedly had an argument with his family and in anger, attacked Fariha with a cleaver. He then threw her into a pond, leaving her fatally injured.

Responding to a 999 emergency call by the family, police rushed to the scene and arrested Faruk.

Jhalok Mohantom, officer-in-charge of Lakshmipur Sadar police station, said: “The incident is tragic. The suspect has been detained. No formal case has been filed yet, but legal action is underway.”