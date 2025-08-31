BNP committee election turns violent in Lakshmipur, 6 injured including presiding officer

At least six people, including the presiding officer, were injured in a clash between rival BNP factions during a committee election in Lamchar Union No 6 under Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur on Saturday evening.

The presiding officer AGS Kashem — who also serves as joint convener of Ramganj Upazila BNP — was severely beaten during the altercation.

He has been sent to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment, while the other injured are being treated at the Ramganj Upazila Health Complex.

The clash erupted around 6 pm at a madrasa adjacent to the Beribazar Central Mosque, shortly after the results of the union-level committee election were announced.

According to locals, tensions between two BNP factions escalated over the pre-declared results, leading to the violence.

Md Abdul Bari, officer-in-charge (OC) Ramganj police station, said they have received information about the attack.

Legal action will be taken once a complaint is received.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain order, added the OC.