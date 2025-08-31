Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BNP committee election turns violent in Lakshmipur, 6 injured including presiding officer

Legal action will be taken once a complaint is received, said OC Abdul Bari

lakshmipur map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 10:46 AM

At least six people, including the presiding officer, were injured in a clash between rival BNP factions during a committee election in Lamchar Union No 6 under Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur on Saturday evening.

The presiding officer AGS Kashem — who also serves as joint convener of Ramganj Upazila BNP — was severely beaten during the altercation.

He has been sent to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment, while the other injured are being treated at the Ramganj Upazila Health Complex.

The clash erupted around 6 pm at a madrasa adjacent to the Beribazar Central Mosque, shortly after the results of the union-level committee election were announced.

According to locals, tensions between two BNP factions escalated over the pre-declared results, leading to the violence.

Md Abdul Bari, officer-in-charge (OC) Ramganj police station, said they have received information about the attack.

Legal action will be taken once a complaint is received.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain order, added the OC.

Topics:

LakshmipurBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Lakshmipur police station
Read More

Tarique Rahman condemns attack on Nur, calls for probe

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud: BNP stands by parliamentary democracy

Amir Khasru: Democracy to be restored through February polls

Fakhrul: BNP does not believe in extremism

Hafizuddin: 1972 Constitution a product of Liberation War, not Awami League’s

Rizvi warns of ‘dangerous conspiracy’, hopes for free polls before Ramadan

Latest News

Joao Neves bags stunning hat-trick as PSG put six past Toulouse

Chelsea sign Garnacho from Man Utd

Road safety still elusive in Comilla: 141 killed in 8 months

Sinner, Swiatek tested at US Open as Gauff sets up Osaka showdown

Bayern survive late Augsburg scare, Ten Hag's tough start continues

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x