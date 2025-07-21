Monday, July 21, 2025

NCP postpones rallies in Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur after Milestone plane crash

NCP central committee member Ahsanul Mahbub Jubair said that the party's central leaders have already departed for Dhaka

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 08:44 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has postponed its scheduled rallies in Feni, Noakhali, and Lakshmipur in the wake of the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crash in Dhaka’s Uttara.

NCP central committee member Ahsanul Mahbub Jubair confirmed the development at around 5pm on Monday.

He said that the entire nation is in shock following the tragic plane crash in Uttara.

“Our central leaders had left for Feni after the march in Khagrachari. Many leaders and activists had already gathered at the Feni venue as per the pre-scheduled program. However, given the current situation, it is not appropriate to hold any political event,” he said.

He further said that the party's central leaders have already departed for Dhaka.

Tuesday’s programs in Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts have also been postponed, according to the NCP leader.

At least 19 people were killed and 164 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara, according to the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Topics:

LakshmipurNoakhaliFeniNational Citizen PartyMilestone College Plane Crash
