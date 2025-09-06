5 killed in a bus crash in Lakshmipur

Five people were killed and five others injured when a bus plunged into a canal on Lakshmipur-Dhaka road in front of Chandraganj Kafil Uddin Degree College on Saturday, police said.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 8am when the bus of ‘Ananda Paribahan’ fell into the Rahmatkhali canal as its driver lost control over steering, leaving five people injured, said Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where the doctors declared two of them dead.

On information, police and local fire service men rushed to the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

They also managed to rescue 14 people alive from the canal, while the others managed to swim ashore.

Vehicular movement on the Lakshmipur-Dhaka regional highway remained suspended for an hour following the accident, creating a long tailback on both sides of the road.