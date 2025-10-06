Monday, October 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Indefinite transport strike in Sylhet's Companiganj over police case

  • Labour leaders demand withdrawal of OC and case against them
  • Trucks, pickups, and covered vans to stay off the roads during the strike
Sylhet map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 10:54 AM

Transport workers in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila have called an indefinite strike from Monday morning, protesting a case filed by police over an attack by the workers.

The strike was called on Sunday night, demanding the withdrawal of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ratan Sheikh of Companiganj police station, an end to extortion under his leadership, and the withdrawal of the case filed against labour leaders.

The information was confirmed by Companiganj Upazila Truck Workers’ Union General Secretary Mahfuz Ahmed.

He said that during the strike, trucks, pickups, and covered vans will remain stopped. He also warned that stricter programs will be announced later if their demands are not met.

Earlier that morning, a police checkpost in front of the upazila parishad was attacked under Mahfuz’s leadership after police refused to release a sand-laden truck. Five policemen were injured in the incident.

Following the attack, police filed a case at Companiganj police station, naming labour leader Mahfuz as the main accused along with 15 others, and another 70–80 unidentified individuals.

Topics:

Sylhet
Read More

Awami League leader arrested over stone looting in Sylhet’s Sadapathor

Doctor shortage cripples healthcare services at Beanibazar Health Complex

Fenchuganj fire damages 3 dwelling houses

Student politics returns to Sust

Sadapathor loot: Ex-BNP leader arrested

Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

Latest News

Our dreams of sustainability

Change in our tax culture begins with change in NBR

Is China a climate friend or foe?

The hidden cost behind Bangladesh's factories

Bangladesh’s internal affairs are not India’s business

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x