Indefinite transport strike in Sylhet's Companiganj over police case

Transport workers in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila have called an indefinite strike from Monday morning, protesting a case filed by police over an attack by the workers.

The strike was called on Sunday night, demanding the withdrawal of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ratan Sheikh of Companiganj police station, an end to extortion under his leadership, and the withdrawal of the case filed against labour leaders.

The information was confirmed by Companiganj Upazila Truck Workers’ Union General Secretary Mahfuz Ahmed.

He said that during the strike, trucks, pickups, and covered vans will remain stopped. He also warned that stricter programs will be announced later if their demands are not met.

Earlier that morning, a police checkpost in front of the upazila parishad was attacked under Mahfuz’s leadership after police refused to release a sand-laden truck. Five policemen were injured in the incident.

Following the attack, police filed a case at Companiganj police station, naming labour leader Mahfuz as the main accused along with 15 others, and another 70–80 unidentified individuals.