ISPR: 17 Bangladesh Navy warships deployed to protect mother ilish

Bangladesh Navy has launched a special operation, deploying 17 warships across rivers and coastal areas of nine districts to protect mother ilish during its peak breeding season, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) on Saturday.

Under the government’s 22-day ban on ilish collection, transport, storage, buying, selling, and exchange, any violations will face legal action.

The nationwide “Mother Ilish Conservation Operation–2025” began on Saturday and will continue until October 25. Fishing of ilish and other species by vessels in marine zones is also prohibited during this period.

Navy ships and advanced maritime patrol aircraft are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance in seas and rivers to prevent illegal fishing and incursions by domestic and foreign fishers. The operation is being conducted under the “In Aid to Civil Power” framework in close coordination with local administration, armed forces, Coast Guard, naval police, and fisheries authorities, the release said.

The 17 warships are stationed across key districts: in Chandpur (BN S Dhansiri, Shaheed Farid, Gangchil); Cox’s Bazar (BN S Atondro, Shaheed Mohibullah, Durjoy, Sagar, Shaheed Daulat); Khulna (BN S Meghna, Chitra, Titas); Bagerhat (BN S Karotoa, Abu Bakr, Durgam); Pirojpur and Barguna (BN S Salam, Kushiara); and Barisal (Padma, Chitra, Titas), with LCVP-013 providing special surveillance in Patuakhali, it added.

The Navy’s efforts aim to safeguard ilish breeding grounds, ensure unhindered reproduction, and strengthen the country’s fisheries resources, contributing to the prosperity of the national fishing industry, the release also said.