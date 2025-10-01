BSF detains Bangladeshi man from Chuadanga border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) picked up a Bangladeshi man from the Benipur border in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga around 11am on Wednesday.

The detainee was identified as Badaruddin, 26, son of Abdul Karim of Schoolpara in Benipur village, according to Robiul Hossain, a former UP member of the village.

Villagers said Badaruddin had been attempting to traffic people through the Disput Math area of Benipur village when BSF personnel from the Nonaganj camp chased the group. While the others managed to escape, BSF detained Badaruddin and took him to their Nonaganj camp.

Lt Col Rafiqul Alam, commander of BGB 58 Battalion of Maheshpur, said over phone: “From unconfirmed sources, we have come to know that the BSF has detained a Bangladeshi man. We are trying to contact the BSF in this regard.”