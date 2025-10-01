Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
2 students go missing in Rangamati boat capsize

Naniarchar police station Officer-in-Charge Nazir Alam said a search operation was underway to trace the missing students

Rescue teams search the Chengi River in Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati district after a boat capsized on Tuesday night, leaving two students missing, October 1, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 05:29 PM

Two students went missing after a boat capsized in the Chengi River at Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati district on Tuesday night.

The missing were identified as Delishan Chakma, 18, and Jigesh Dewan, 18, said Sabekshang Union Chairman Rupam Chakma.

Locals said six college students went to the Jagannath temple in Naniarchar Bazar from Shankholapara by boat to visit Durga Puja in the evening. Around 9pm, while they were returning to Shankholapara, the boat overturned in the river in the Mahajanpara area due to a sudden storm.

Four of the students managed to swim ashore, but Delishan and Jigesh went missing.

Naniarchar police station Officer-in-Charge Nazir Alam said a search operation was underway to trace the missing students.

Rangamati
