Fenchuganj fire damages 3 dwelling houses

Fire service official said that the extent of damage caused by the fire will be known upon investigation

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 03:10 PM

At least three dwelling houses were gutted in a fire in Fenchuganj Upazila of Sylhet district early Wednesday.

Sayed Hasan Shuvo, station officer at Fenchuganj Fire Service, said the fire erupted from one of the houses and engulfed two others quickly in the Konar Bari area around 1am.

Though locals initially tried to bring the flame under control, they failed and informed the Fire Service, he said.

Later, two firefighting units from the station rushed to the spot and managed to put out the fire after an hour of efforts, Shuvo said, suspecting that the fire originated from an electrical short circuit.

He, however, claimed that no one was injured in the incident.

The extent of damage caused by the fire will be known upon investigation, the fire service official added.

Topics:

Fire AccidentSylhet
