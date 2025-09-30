Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Blockade suspended in Khagrachhari

Jumma Chhatra Janata warned that if its eight-point demands are not fulfilled, it will resume stricter programs

File image of Khagrachhari. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 11:24 PM

The Jumma Chhatra Janata has announced the suspension of its road blockade from 11pm on Tuesday until further notice.

The announcement was made through a statement on the organization’s official Facebook page.

According to the statement, the blockade has been suspended from 11pm on Tuesday until October 5 in response to assurances from the administration and out of respect for the Sharadiya Durga Puja.

However, the organization warned that if its eight-point demands are not fulfilled, it will resume stricter programs.

Meanwhile, the district administration has yet to withdraw Section 144.

Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandakar, in an interview with journalists in Guimara on Tuesday, said the administration would consider lifting Section 144 if the blockade is withdrawn.

It may be noted that Khagrachhari has been witnessing unrest for several days following the allegation of rape of a female student, which led to the road blockade. In a subsequent clash in Guimara related to the incident, three people were killed.

 

 

Topics:

Khagrachhari
