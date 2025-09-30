Govt forms 5-member committee to probe Khagrachari incident

The Khagrachari district administration has formed a five-member committee to investigate the recent incident at Guimara upazila of the district.

Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker on Tuesday revealed the information while talking to journalists after a relief distribution programme at the upazila.

In his speech, he said that they visited the area right after the incident, and they have come again with relief materials to stand beside the victims.

The injured have already been sent to Chittagong for improved treatment, while the process of rehabilitating the families of the deceased is on, he added.

“The district administration has formed the committee to ensure a fair investigation,” he said.

“We have also held meetings with protesters. We are working for a peaceful solution through discussions. Among the eight demands raised by the protesters, we have already started working on seven," he added.

Regarding the withdrawal of section 144, the deputy commissioner said: "We are also considering their demand to lift section 144. But the ongoing blockade is the main obstacle. Once the blockade is withdrawn and we will also lift the restriction."