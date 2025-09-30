Tuesday, September 30, 2025

IGP: Highest level of security ensured for Durga Puja

'Our cyber unit is monitoring these matters closely and verifying incidents to prevent misinformation'

File image of IGP Baharul Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 04:48 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam on Tuesday said the highest level of security has been ensured across the country to ensure the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

A total of 31,606 mandaps have been set up nationwide, and except for a few isolated incidents, festivities have been proceeding smoothly, he said at a press briefing at the police headquarters.

“So far, police have taken cognisance of 49 incidents related to Durga Puja. A total of 15 cases have been filed and 19 people arrested in connection with those incidents,” he added.

Baharul Alam said security has been maintained at every mandap regardless of its risk level. “We are keeping strict vigilance to preserve the long-standing communal harmony of the country.”

Regarding rumors, the IGP said false and outdated videos are often circulated on social media to incite communal unrest.

“Our cyber unit is monitoring these matters closely and verifying incidents to prevent misinformation,” he added.

Topics:

Durga PujaBaharul Alam
