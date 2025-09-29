Monday, September 29, 2025

Bus services in 3 dists resume after 4 days strike

Workers had previously staged strikes on September 8 and 9 demanding a wage increase

Long-distance bus services resume in Rajshahi after a four-day strike by transport workers and owners, following a settlement in Dhaka on Monday, September 29, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 06:45 PM

Long-distance bus services in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Natore resumed on Monday after a four-day strike, providing relief to passengers who faced severe disruption.

The strike, which began late Thursday night, had halted operations of major operators including Desh Travels, National Travels, Grameen Travels, Hanif, and Hanif KTC on routes to Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Cox’s Bazar. Only Ekota Transport and a few local buses continued running during the disruption.

Nazrul Islam Helal, secretary general of the North Bengal Bus Owners’ Association, said the dispute over workers’ wages had largely been resolved following a meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association in Dhaka between 11am and 2pm.

Rafiqul Islam, general secretary of Rajshahi District Motor Workers’ Union, said workers’ demands were met in the Dhaka meeting, prompting the resumption of services. “They want to operate the buses,” he added.

Workers had previously staged strikes on September 8 and 9 demanding a wage increase and returned to work after assurances from owners. When those promises were not fulfilled, they called another strike on September 22.

“Bus operations have resumed for the time being based on an understanding between owners and workers,” Nazrul Islam Helal said, adding that further details would be shared later.

NatoreRajshahiChapainawabganjBus Service
x