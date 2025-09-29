Blockade in Khagrachhari extended to Rangamati, Bandarban

The ongoing blockade in Khagrachhari has now been extended to Rangamati and Bandarban, bringing all three hill districts under the program. The Jumma Chhatra Janata announced an indefinite blockade across the three districts, accompanied by eight new demands. yesterday

A notice regarding the extension was posted on the group’s official Facebook page under its banner, though it did not bear the signature of any student leader. According to eyewitnesses, the Jumma Chhatra Janata, a platform of ethnic community, which has been protesting the rape of a class-VIII student on Tuesday, was enforcing a blockade on the Guimara road Sunday morning.

The group alleged that since Saturday, Khagrachhari town has witnessed widespread army raids, assaults, and arbitrary detentions. It also accused settler groups of looting and arson in Guimara, claiming that four people were killed and many were injured in attacks carried out by the army and settlers.

The Jumma platform has demanded that authorities guarantee protection against attacks or intimidation during and after any dialogue, and called for the immediate arrest of the two remaining suspects in the Khagrachhari rape case.

It also demanded a speedy trial of the accused; adequate financial compensation and full rehabilitation for the survivor; an impartial investigation into the 27–28 September incidents in Khagrachhari and Guimara; compensation for damages to Jumma homes and businesses; free treatment for the injured; immediate release of all detained Jumma students; and withdrawal of section 144 in Khagrachhari and Guimara.

The demands include:

Authorities must be legally bound to prevent any form of attack, violence, or intimidation during and after the negotiation process, and provide guarantees to that effect.



The two remaining accused in the rape case must be arrested immediately and given exemplary punishment. The trial of the arrested accused Chayan Shil must be expedited, his sentence carried out, and published in the official gazette. The victim must be provided with adequate compensation and full rehabilitation.



An impartial and sensitive legal investigation must be ensured into the incidents of looting, arson, and gunfire carried out by army personnel and settlers in Khagrachhari and Guimara upazila on September 27 and 28. An official investigation report must be submitted within 30 days.



Full compensation must be provided by the state for the damages caused by the attacks, arson of shops and houses, and assaults on unarmed Jumma students and civilians. All injured must receive proper treatment at the expense of the district or state authorities.



Any damage caused by attacks on peaceful blockade programs, assaults carried out with military support, or harm to Jumma businesses must be fully compensated, with just remedies provided.



All Jumma students and civilians detained during the ongoing movement must be released immediately and unconditionally. Independent, transparent investigations must be conducted into the September 27–28 attacks, and appropriate legal action must be taken against those responsible.



The safety of all student and civilian representatives participating in dialogue must be guaranteed.



Section 144 must be withdrawn.

The notice further said that failure to meet these demands would compel the group to intensify its movement in a more organized manner.

According to the Jumma Chhatra-Janata Front, since Saturday, they had been enforcing the indefinite blockade in Khagrachhari peacefully.

However, they alleged that in recent days, the army had carried out extensive raids, assaults, and detentions across the district town, which they deemed unacceptable.

They further alleged that the army opened fire on Jumma protesters in Guimara, while settlers looted and set fire to shops and homes.

The blockade enforcers claimed that four people were killed and many others injured in the attacks. Condemning the violence and absence of justice, they reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle until justice is ensured and their demands are met.

They also declared that all tourism activities in the three hill districts would remain suspended during the blockade.

Section 144 in force

Section 144 remains in effect in Khagrachhari Sadar and Guimara upazilas, keeping shops, businesses and transport services suspended.

Many BCS examinees, whose viva voce exams are being held in Dhaka, as well as tourists, remain stranded in Khagrachhari.

Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandaker said that while the administration is engaged in maintaining law and order, no measures have yet been taken for the affected people.

Blockade lifted for medical aid

The group has lifted the blockade partially for medical aid.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the group said blockades on the Dhaka–Khagrachhari and Chittagong–Khagrachhari highways would remain lifted from noon until further notice.

All other roads in the district would remain blocked.

Three bodies at morgue

Khagrachhari Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Shaber confirmed that the bodies of three people killed during the blockade in Ramsu Bazar and adjacent areas of Guimara on Sunday are being kept at Khagrachhari Modern Sadar Hospital morgue.

However, their identities could not yet be confirmed.

Postmortems are scheduled for Monday.

Weapons seized

On Sunday afternoon, a large cache of local weapons was seized at the Waggachhara checkpoint in Kaptai by the BGB while being transported from Bandarban via Kaptai and Rangamati to Khagrachhari.

Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel confirmed the seizure, stating that the weapons—mainly sharp machetes—were being moved by the anti-accord group UPDF to further destabilize the ongoing situation in the hills.

The weapons were confiscated and legal action is underway against those involved.

Stalled daily life

The blockade, now expanded to all three hill districts, has brought daily life to a standstill.

Markets and businesses remain closed, causing shortages and hardships for ordinary residents. Although offices and courts are open, attendance is minimal.

The overall situation remains tense.

Superintendent of Police Arefin Jewel said that additional security has been deployed across the hill districts to prevent untoward incidents, in line with directives issued on Sunday by the adviser on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs.

Security personnel have been posted at key points throughout the region.