Dhaka’s rail link with northern region snaps after Panchagarh Express derailment

Train services between Dhaka and the northern region were suspended after the Panchagarh Express derailed in Bhangura, Pabna, early Monday.

The Dhaka–Dinajpur-bound intercity train went off the tracks near a level crossing adjacent to Bhangura Railway Station around 3:45am, said Station Master Abdul Malek. The engine and two front coaches were derailed, though no casualties were reported.

Following the incident, the Ekota Express was stranded at Majgram Station, while the Burimari Express was stuck at Chatmohar Station, leaving passengers in distress.

Malek said the Paksey Railway Division was immediately notified of the incident and rescue operations began.

He expressed hope that train services would resume soon after the coaches are recovered.