Train derailment suspends rail communication with Sylhet

The engine and three coaches of the Dhaka-bound Udayan Express derailed at Moglabazar in South Surma upazila of Sylhet on Tuesday morning, disrupting train services between Sylhet and the rest of the country.

The derailment occurred around 6:40am, halting all rail communication to and from Sylhet.

As a result, the Kalni Express, which was scheduled to depart for Dhaka at 6:15am, remained stranded at Sylhet Railway Station.

Sylhet GRP police station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Kuddus confirmed the derailment, saying efforts are underway to reopen one of the rail lines.

He added that the Udayan Express was arriving from Chittagong when the incident took place.