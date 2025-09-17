Train movement resumes after 13 hours in Rangpur

After 13 hours of efforts by two rescue trains, six derailed coaches of the Padma-Rag Express were put back on track, resuming train movement from Pirgachha railway station in Rangpur at 2:10am on Wednesday.

The information was confirmed by Pirgachha railway station master Yusuf Ali.

Earlier, around 1pm on Tuesday, six coaches of the Lalmonirhat-bound Padmarag Express from Santahar derailed while entering the Pirgachha station, suspending train communication between Rangpur and the rest of the country, including Lalmonirhat and Kurigram.

Railway workers blamed the derailment on sleepers loosening due to rain-soaked soil, adding that many points of the Rangpur-Lalmonirhat line face risk of collapse without urgent repairs.

At the time of derailment, about 1,500 passengers panicked, with at least 15 injured while jumping off the train.

The Lalmonirhat divisional office of railways sent a relief train four hours later, which began the rescue operation. After 13 hours, by 2:10am, the derailed coaches were placed back on track and movement resumed from Pirgachha station.

Station master Yusuf Ali said train operations have now returned to normal.