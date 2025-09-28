Sunday, September 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Primary school holidays reduced to 60 days

Changes are being made to holiday calendar to increase teaching time for students, says Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman

File image of a teacher teaching students at a government primary school. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 09:34 PM

The government has decided to reduce annual holidays in primary schools from 79 days to 60 days to increase students’ learning time.

Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, director general (DG) of the Directorate of Primary Education, stated: “Primary schools remain open for around 179 days a year. Annual holidays amount to approximately 79 days. Therefore, the government is considering reducing the holidays. The holidays are being reduced from 79 days to around 60 days. This will allow students to spend more time in school and have greater opportunities to learn.”

On Sunday, speaking as a special guest at a training workshop in Satkhira, the DG of the Directorate of Primary Education made these remarks. The workshop, held at the Lakeview Resort auditorium in the city, was organized by the district office of the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority with technical support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). 40 teachers from government primary schools in the district participated.

Noting that schools in the country are open for only 179 days a year, the DG said: “Changes are being made to the holiday calendar to increase teaching time for students. Previously, annual holidays were 79 days. This is being reduced to around 60 days. This will enable students to spend more time in school and benefit from learning opportunities.”

Highlighting the issue of unhygienic food around schools, Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman said: “Outside almost every school wall, there are rows of shops selling spicy puffed rice, street snacks, chotpoti, ice cream, and other tasty foods. However, none of these follow any hygiene standards. Vendors use the same bucket of water for the entire day. The same water is used to wash plates, hands, and even to wipe sweat. Everything is then cleaned with a single cloth. Yet children, including ourselves, consume this food.”

He further added: “On the other hand, those who can afford it are consuming so-called junk food, which contains various chemicals and unhealthy ingredients. Teachers must remember the importance of food security and food safety. It is not only about food availability but also about ensuring the safety of food, which is the demand of the time.”

The training included basic concepts of safe food for children, fundamental hygiene practices, dos and do nots, and handwashing procedures. Teachers will raise students’ awareness of these matters in classrooms.

JICADirectorate of Primary Education (DPE)
