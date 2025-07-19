Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
40% students to be eligible for primary scholarship exam

Possible dates for the scholarship examination will be December 21, 22, 23 and 24

File image of a teacher teaching students at a government primary school. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 07:24 PM

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has decided that a maximum of 40% of students studying in Class V of each school will be able to participate in the examination based on the evaluation of the first terminal examination and the examination will be held in December this year.

On Thursday, DPE sent letters to all upazila primary education officers of the country in this regard.

The letter said possible dates for the scholarship examination will be December 21, 22, 23 and 24. 

The examination will be held in four subjects--Bengali, English, Mathematics, Bangladesh and Global Studies and Primary Science (together). 

Students from government primary schools, PTI-affiliated checking schools and primary schools under government secondary schools will be able to participate in the examinations.

Full marks in each subject will be 100 and the examination time will be 2 and a half hours.

The primary scholarship examination has been discontinued since 2009 due to the introduction of the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination. 

It was decided to reintroduce it in 2022, but it was not reintroduced. However, the government decided to provide scholarships as an alternative. 

Students are given merit scholarships and stipends are continued for poor students. After a long time, the current interim government is going to reintroduce this scholarship.

