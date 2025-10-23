DMP Commissioner: Integrated efforts needed to improve Dhaka’s traffic system

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Thursday stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all relevant agencies to improve the capital’s traffic management system.

He made the remarks while addressing an orientation seminar marking the conclusion of the Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP), organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a city hotel.

Terming traffic congestion one of the major challenges in Dhaka, the DMP commissioner said the police are working to identify the root causes and keep the situation at a tolerable level.

“Foresight in urban planning is crucial. We need to plan our city with the future in mind,” he said, adding that public awareness and adherence to traffic laws are vital to restoring discipline on the roads.

Speaking as the special guest, JICA Chief Representative Tomohide Ichiguchi said the DRSP represents not merely a project but a long-term commitment.

He mentioned that the project, launched in 2021, has made significant progress in improving road safety in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is currently among the top recipients of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), receiving about $2 billion annually, and JICA will continue to support Bangladesh in the future, he added.

Project Director and DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Dr Md Zillur Rahman, who delivered the welcome speech, said the DRSP—implemented with JICA funding—is nearing successful completion.

The knowledge and experience gained from the project, he said, will make a positive contribution to traffic management in Dhaka.

According to JICA, over the past three years, the project has enhanced DMP’s operational capacity and raised public awareness on road safety by training around 6,400 students from 48 educational institutions.

Officials from Dhaka South and North City Corporations, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Accident Research Institute (ARI), BRTA, BRTC, JICA and senior DMP officials attended the seminar.