CNG autorickshaw drivers block Dhaka-Tangail highway protesting harassment

Drivers allege frequent police harassment, including illegal stops, false cases and bribe demands

CNG autorickshaw drivers block Dhaka-Tangail highway protesting harassment on September 28, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:01 PM

CNG-run autorickshaw drivers in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway on Sunday, demanding free movement of their vehicles and protesting “police harassment, extortion, and other irregularities.”

The protest began around 11:45am near the Naojor area, causing severe traffic gridlock on the highway and suffering for commuters.

Police cleared the highway after about one and a half hours, allowing traffic movement, said Officer-in-Charge of Bashan police station Md Shaheen Khan.

Protesting drivers alleged that they frequently face harassment while operating on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways.

“Police stop vehicles illegally and file cases, while some officers demand bribes. We have come out on the streets to protest these injustices,” said a driver.

Upon receiving the news of the blockade, police and transport leaders visited the site and held discussions with the protesters.

The drivers agreed to lift the blockade after authorities assured them that their demands would be addressed.

The protesters claimed that police often impose fines of around Tk2,500 per vehicle, and many drivers who are unable to pay are forced to give bribes.

They also said even vehicles registered in Gazipur face harassment when operating locally.

OC Md Shaheen Khan said transport leaders and administration officials would hold a meeting to review the drivers’ demands.

