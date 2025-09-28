Sunday, September 28, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
2 killed in Natore road crashes

The deceased were identified as van driver Ershad Ali, 45, and pedestrian Bablu, 60

Natore map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 04:18 PM

Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Lalpur Upazila of Natore district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as van driver Ershad Ali, 45, and pedestrian Bablu, 60, from Maheshpur and Mohorkoya villages, respectively, in the upazila. The injured was motorcyclist Nur Alam, 22.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalpur police station Rafiqul Islam said a Rajshahi-bound microbus from Ishwardi hit a rickshaw-van at Chinir Bottola area, leaving Ershad dead on the spot as he fell under the vehicle’s wheels around 12:30am.

Earlier, in Koilardahar area, pedestrian Bablu was critically injured after being hit by a motorcycle on local Bilmaria road. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Police detained the microbus driver, and legal action will be taken, the OC added.



Topics:

NatoreRoad Accident
