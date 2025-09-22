Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 dead as pickup loses control in Dhamrai, falls into pond

The vehicle was returning to Dhamrai after delivering chicken feed from Jamgara to Dhantara bazar 

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 11:57 AM

An accident in Dhaka’s Dhamrai left two people dead, including the driver of a pickup van, after the vehicle lost control, crashed into a tree, and plunged into a pond. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around 1:30am on Monday, on the Paragram to Dhantara regional road, in the Kandapatol area of the upazila.

Both deceased have been identified as Monir Hossain. One was the son of the deceased Kachimuddin from Depashai area, while the other was the son of Soikat Hossain from Chapil area.

According to police and Fire Service sources, the pickup lost control, collided with a tree, and fell into the pond, killing the two victims on the spot. The vehicle was returning to Dhamrai after delivering chicken feed from Jamgara to Dhantara bazar when the accident took place. The two injured were taken to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

Dhamrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam confirmed the casualties, adding that the bodies had been handed over to the families. He also said that arrangements had been made for the treatment of the injured.

Topics:

Dhamrai
Read More

Men posing as RAB rob businessman of Tk 2L in Dhamrai

Over 300 families trapped in water, misery deepens in Dhamrai

Dhamrai RMG workers protest after sudden factory closure

Man kills ex-wife, takes own life by poisoning in Dhamrai

Murad: Plot underway to foil election

Ten injured in worker-police clash in Dhamrai

Latest News

Nur leaves for Singapore to receive treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Incessant rainfall creates water-logging in Laxmipur

Nominations invited for Independence Award 2026

Low pressure area formed over Bay; heavy rains likely in 3 divisions

Shop employee electrocuted on Dhaka’s waterlogged road

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x