2 dead as pickup loses control in Dhamrai, falls into pond

An accident in Dhaka’s Dhamrai left two people dead, including the driver of a pickup van, after the vehicle lost control, crashed into a tree, and plunged into a pond. Two others were also injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around 1:30am on Monday, on the Paragram to Dhantara regional road, in the Kandapatol area of the upazila.

Both deceased have been identified as Monir Hossain. One was the son of the deceased Kachimuddin from Depashai area, while the other was the son of Soikat Hossain from Chapil area.

According to police and Fire Service sources, the pickup lost control, collided with a tree, and fell into the pond, killing the two victims on the spot. The vehicle was returning to Dhamrai after delivering chicken feed from Jamgara to Dhantara bazar when the accident took place. The two injured were taken to Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex.

Dhamrai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam confirmed the casualties, adding that the bodies had been handed over to the families. He also said that arrangements had been made for the treatment of the injured.