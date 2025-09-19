Friday, September 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladeshi man killed by gunfire in Libya

Victim Jibon Dhali left his home six months ago after being lured by a human trafficking agent

Relatives of victim Jibon Dhali mourn his death at their home in Jaiyar village, Madaripur Sadar. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Sep 2025, 02:17 PM

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man, Jibon Dhali, was shot dead by armed criminals in Libya, ending his dream of reaching Italy for a better life and supporting his family.

Dhali, from Ward 2, Jaiyar village in Mostafapur union, Madaripur Sadar, left home nearly six months ago after being lured by a human trafficking agent from Jhikrahati village, Ghata Majhi union. Hoping to secure a prosperous future for his family, he travelled to Libya via the Mediterranean Sea with plans to reach Italy, reports Bangla Tribune.

On September 8, Dhali was killed by gunfire in Libya. Fellow travellers confirmed the news to his family, who received it on September 18, plunging the family and the entire village into mourning.

Family and local sources said he had chosen the illegal route to improve his household’s financial situation, but fate had other plans. 

Locals said that many young Bangladeshis fall prey to traffickers, often losing their lives. They urged authorities to take official steps to support Dhali’s family.

Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station officer-in-charge, Md Adil Hossain, said: “Many youths from Madaripur and other parts of the country fall prey to traffickers while trying to reach Italy via Libya. Police operations against human trafficking networks are ongoing. Written complaints against the agents will be acted upon under the law.”

 

Topics:

LibyaBangladeshi Killed
