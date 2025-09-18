Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) on Thursday announced its panel for the long-awaited Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections, set to be held after 35 years.

At a press conference at Buddhijibi Square, JCD Central General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir unveiled the panel, nominating Sajjad Hossain Hriday (Philosophy, 2015–16) for vice president, Md Shafayat Hossain (2016–17) for general secretary, and Ayubur Rahman Taufiq (Islamic History and Culture, 2020–21) for assistant general secretary.

University JCD leaders—including President Alauddin Mohsin, Vice President Mamunur Rashid, General Secretary Abdullah Al Noman, and Joint General Secretary Md Yasin—were present at the time.

Other nominated positions included secretaries for Sports, Literature, Office, Student Welfare, Science and IT, Research, Social Service, Health, Liberation War, Career Development, Communications, Law, and Library.

Nasir described the panel as comprising “courageous, talented, and dedicated students who have long worked to protect student rights,” and urged the university administration to remain neutral and ensure a fair election.

According to the schedule, nomination papers were distributed from Sunday and submission was extended until Wednesday. Verification will take place on September 18, followed by a preliminary list on September 21, withdrawal deadline on September 23, and final list on September 25.

The Cucsu and Hall Union elections are scheduled for October 12, with polling from 9am to 4pm, followed by counting. The last Cucsu election was held in 1990.