Padma erosion displaces 150 families in Rajshahi’s Char Ashariadah

After crossing the vast Padma, in Rajshahi lies Char Ashariadah, a 36-square-kilometer union in Godagari upazila, where annual erosion continues to devour land. This season alone, at least 40 meters in four villages have already been washed away by the river, displacing no fewer than 150 families.

Ashraful Islam, chairman of Char Ashariadah Union Parishad, said: “A few days ago, when the water level of the Padma rose, several villages in wards 1, 2, and 4 were submerged. Many residents left the char, while others endured hardships, living amid the floodwaters. Now the water is gradually receding, but erosion has begun. There is no way to stay in the houses anymore. People are dismantling their homes and moving across the river.”

Reports indicate that villages including Hothatpara, Char Boyarmari, Kamarpra, Jamaipara, and Amtola Khashmahal are currently under threat of erosion.

In Jamaipara, half of the house of resident Saidur Rahman has already been swallowed by the Padma. Saidur said he had relocated his home twice before due to erosion, but this time he has no land left on the char. He is now moving to his brother’s house across the river.

Residents, carrying dismantled houses and household belongings, are arriving by boat at Phultala Ghat in Godagari. There, Hothatpara resident Zohurul Islam shared his story: “Fifteen years ago, I had to move my house once because of erosion. This time, I cannot afford to rebuild again. I have bought two kathas of land in Champaknagar village and will be moving there.”

He added: “As the water receded, the erosion has only intensified. In recent days, at least 150 families have already crossed over, and many more are preparing to leave.”

Another boat soon docked, carrying boxes, cots, corrugated iron sheets, and other belongings. Among the passengers was Tahera Khatun from Boyarmari, sitting with her young child.

She said: “Six years ago, my home was destroyed once. Now there is no other place left to build a house. I have lived on this char since birth, but I can no longer stay. My brother-in-law’s house is in Kanaidanga village across the river. I will stay there for now, and later try to acquire some land to build a new house.”

Locals said the Water Development Board does not maintain flood danger level records, specifically for Char Ashariadah.

However, in areas near Rajshahi city, the danger level is set at 18.05 meters. The highest water level recorded there recently was 17.49 meters, which has since declined to 16.85 meters as of Saturday afternoon. Despite this, much of the char remains submerged.

Chairman Ashraful Islam stressed the gravity of the situation: “We, the people of the char, are in a very helpless state. Assistance has been minimal. We managed to distribute 10kg of rice per family, but for those losing their homes, 10kg of rice means nothing. The government must support these people and take steps to save the char. Otherwise, if erosion continues at this pace, the entire area will one day vanish from the map, and the river will flow into India.”

Godagari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Faisal Ahmed said: “At the beginning of the floods, 20 families were displaced by erosion. By the time the water receded, the number had risen to 90. According to my information, 110 families have been affected in total. We are preparing a list of the victims, and the government will provide corrugated iron sheets as relief.”

Meanwhile, in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi, Sobhan Mondol’s family is living in extreme peril on Char Chakrajapur. Last year, he built a house by renting land just a quarter kilometer from the Padma. Now the river has advanced right to the edge of his home, threatening to engulf it at any moment. With nowhere else to go, his six-member family continues to live in danger.

Sobhan has shifted homes multiple times due to erosion over the past five decades. His current dwelling, built on five kathas of leased land near Chakrajapur High School in late 2023, now faces imminent destruction as the Padma creeps closer once again.

His wife, Hasina Begum, described their plight: “My husband has been paralyzed for a long time and lies bedridden. We receive no assistance from anyone. Our son, Hasinur Rahman, catches fish from the Padma and sells them. Whatever little he earns, we somehow survive on one meal a day, sometimes less.”

Hasinur’s eldest son, Manik, is a tenth-grade student at Chakrajapur High School, while his daughters Jesmin and Nasrin are in ninth and seventh grades, respectively.

His wife, Jaygun Begum, added: “It is very difficult to run the household with the income of just one person. There are days when no fish are available in the river. Alongside the expenses of educating three children, we must also care for my paralyzed father-in-law and elderly mother-in-law. We cannot afford proper treatment for my father-in-law. The erosion has now reached our doorstep. At night, we sleep in constant fear, as beneath the floor lies a 50-foot drop.”

Other families in the area, including those of Joynal Hossain, Azizur Rahman, Saim Hossain, Noyon Ali, Shahidul Islam, and Mahabul Hossain, are also living in similar peril.

Former chairman of Chakrajapur Union, Azizul Azam, observed: “Hundreds of families, like that of Sobhan Mondol, are living under great risk. The Padma’s water level, after receding for a while, has started rising again. Many households are already surrounded by water. They are living in great hardship, under constant threat.”

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shammi Akter said: “We are aware that the water level in the Padma is once again rising.”