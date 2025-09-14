Sunday, September 14, 2025

Teen girl dies after falling from train roof in Tangail

Police and locals said the girl fell to her death from the roof of the Dhaka–Rajshahi Bonolota Express

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 10:55 AM

An unidentified teenage girl died after falling from the roof of a train in Basail upazila of Tangail on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in Sonalia Purbo Para area of Habla Union.

According to police and locals, the Bonolota Express train, which had departed from Dhaka for Rajshahi, was carrying the girl on its roof.

As the train reached the spot, she fell from the roof and died.

Locals who saw the body informed the railway police, who later recovered it.

Fazlul Haque, member of Ward No 1 of Habla Union Parishad, said: “From the appearance, it seems she was a destitute child. A bag found with her contained only Tk20.”

Harun-ur-Rashid, in-charge of Tangail Railway Police Outpost, said: “The body has been sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue. Her identity has not yet been confirmed. The girl was estimated to be around 10 to 11 years old.”

