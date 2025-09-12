Friday, September 12, 2025

Janaza of JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous held

She will be buried at the family graveyard in her native village in Pabna Sadar

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of Fine Art teacher Jannatul Ferdous, who died during the Jucsu vote counting, is held at Jahangirnagar University mosque, attended by teachers, students, and family members on Friday, September 12, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 07:50 PM

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of Jannatul Ferdous, a teacher in the Fine Art Department at Jahangirnagar University who died during the vote counting of the Jucsu polls, has been completed.

On Friday, her namaz-e-janaza was held after Jum’ah prayers at the university mosque premises.

Following the prayer, her body was taken to the Fine Art Department premises, and later it will be buried at the family graveyard in her native village in Pabna Sadar.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Kamrul Ahsan said: “In the end, all of us must depart. If we can live with honesty, transparency, and accountability in mind, our farewell will be more peaceful and comforting. Please keep her in your prayers.”

In response to a journalist’s question about the teacher’s death, the vice-chancellor said: “Since the election commission is responsible, please speak with them. My advice is that the number of people working here should be increased so that we can carry out our duties more comfortably.”

Teachers, students, and family members of the deceased attended the funeral.

x