JU teacher dies while on Jucsu polls duty

A teacher of Jahangirnagar University died on Friday morning while on duty during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, assistant professor in the Department of Fine Art.

She had been serving as a polling officer at Pritilata Hall.

Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, the university’s proctor and member secretary of the election commission, said: "The counting had stretched into the morning due to the previous night’s exhaustion and the absence of polling agents. The counting for Pritilata Hall was scheduled this (Friday) morning. She arrived at the Senate Hall of the old registrar building with her colleagues, but collapsed at the entrance."



He further said that an ambulance rushed her to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival."We are deeply shocked. On behalf of the university and the election commission, I extend my condolences to her bereaved family." he added.

Jannatul Ferdous completed her MFA and BFA at Department of Fine Art (Painting Discipline), Jahangirnagar University in 2018 and 2016.

Her research interests include Painting, Muslim Art and History of Art.

The incident has plunged the university community into mourning. University authorities have extended their deepest condolences to her bereaved family.