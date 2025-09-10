Skilled but sidelined: Why are female garment workers left behind?

For six years, 28-year-old Rehana Akter has been working as a worker in a garment factory in Savar. She joined as an operator and remains in the same position; her salary has increased annually, but she is still doing the same work she started with.

There is no record of promotions from the management, and she herself has not dared to ask, fearing she might lose her job. As a result, she is considering changing factories to secure a promotion.

Rehana is not alone. Many female workers in garment factories share the same concern. They say promotions within the same factory are rare.

According to the industrial police, there are a total of 559 garment factories in Dhaka EPZ and the Savar, Ashulia, and Dhamrai areas, including 90 in Dhaka EPZ.

Outside the EPZ, there are 401 factories under the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and 68 under the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Limited leadership opportunities for women

Industry insiders say workers typically start their careers as helpers and may gradually move up to operator positions. Beyond that, leadership roles such as supervisors or linemen are almost entirely male-dominated. A combination of factory reluctance and limited interest among women contributes to this disparity. In many factories, female participation in leadership roles is negligible; in some cases, it is nonexistent.

On a typical production line, two supervisors and one lineman oversee the workers and ensure targets are met. These positions, generally occupied by men who have worked their way up, rarely see female representation. Despite long experience and skills, women are seldom entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

Female workers say that even after 10–12 years as operators, promotion opportunities remain limited, while many male colleagues become supervisors in comparatively less time.

Although women constitute a significant portion of production lines, they rarely receive the training, guidance, or support necessary for leadership roles. As a result, many doubt their own qualifications, even though they possess the capability to lead.

Barriers beyond skills

It is not just a lack of skills—mental pressure is also a barrier. Many women see leadership roles as risky, fearing job loss if mistakes occur, and consider the safer operator role preferable. Family responsibilities and structural obstacles further hinder their progress.

Discussions with over fifty women who have worked for 5–10 years in Savar factories highlight several factors behind their exclusion from leadership: limited educational qualifications, challenges during maternity leave, childcare responsibilities, additional household duties, the lack of women’s rights advocates, and a preference for risk-free work.

Their experiences show that while women’s participation in the garment sector is visible, the path to leadership is obstructed by numerous invisible barriers. Overcoming these barriers will require not only structural changes but also a supportive environment that empowers female workers to step into leadership roles.

Garment worker Rehana Akter said she has completed higher secondary education and is currently studying at an open university. She hopes to secure a management-level position.

She said: “Some of the people in higher-level positions have only passed SSC. I have passed HSC and have experience, but there are no promotions. In the factory where I work, promotions are rarely given. I am continuing my studies and plan to join another factory in a better position with slightly higher pay.”

Nashima Akter, who has been working in a Savar factory for 11 years, said: “I work as a senior operator. Being a supervisor or lineman requires taking on a lot of responsibility and accountability. It also means working extra hours. My husband also works, and I have household duties. So I don’t want anything more, and I don’t plan to work much longer.”

Another female worker, Nazma Begum, said: “Higher positions come with a lot of pressure and often require dealing with unpleasant behavior. I am capable of doing my work, but I don’t want to take on that kind of pressure. I prefer to stay in my current role.”

Jahanara Begum, women’s affairs secretary of the central committee of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, said: “No matter how well women perform, they are not allowed to move to higher levels. People in management think women cannot handle these positions.

“I have seen women perform equally, and in some cases even better. Social constraints also play a role. For example, supervisors may leave late, need extra explanations, or face delays getting home, which causes household issues. For women to rise, they need the support of both factory management and colleagues. Where women have been given leadership roles, they have performed well, so support is essential to promote them.”

No crisis but gap remains

Abul Kalam, managing director of Chaiti Group, believes there is no leadership crisis for women in factories.

He said: “In many places, women are already leading. Wherever there is female leadership, they are leading effectively. Out of 20 organizations, most have women in leadership, and the same applies within factories. Women work equally alongside men.” He added that he sees no gap in this regard.”

Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said: “Regardless of the sector, women are often kept at lower levels. It is difficult for them to move into leadership. In the garment sector too, the work women perform is mostly at the lower levels, making it hard to rise to leadership. There needs to be a plan to gradually elevate women to higher positions, but currently, no such plan exists.”