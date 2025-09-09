Tuesday, September 09, 2025

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Rajshahi-Dhaka bus services resume after 41-hour halt

The owners have promised to raise wages, but have requested time until September 24

Bus services on the Rajshahi-Dhaka route resumed on Tuesday. September 9, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:55 PM

Bus services on the Rajshahi-Dhaka route resumed on Tuesday around 2:30pm, nearly 41 hours after being suspended. Rafiqul Ali Pakhi, general secretary of the Rajshahi District Motor Workers’ Union, announced the resumption.

The stoppage began on Sunday, September 7, at 9pm, when workers halted buses to demand a salary increase. Pakhi said bus owners have promised to raise wages but requested time until September 24. Based on this assurance, services have temporarily returned to normal.

Workers said wages for drivers, supervisors, and assistants on the Rajshahi-Dhaka route have long been insufficient. F

or nearly a decade, drivers have earned Tk 1,100 per trip, supervisors Tk 500, and assistants Tk 400, making it difficult to support their families.

During the halt, only Ekota Transport buses continued operations. On Monday, no other buses ran to Dhaka, causing inconvenience for passengers. After 41 hours, services on the route have now returned to normal.

Topics:

RajshahiBus Service
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

