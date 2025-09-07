Shompritir Oikko panel terms Amartya’s disqualification 'illegal'

Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election commission has cancelled Amartya Ray’s candidacy for vice president (VP), following that progressive panel “Shompritir Oikko” called the decision illegal and against proper procedure.

The commission’s notice said that Amartya Ray, admitted to the Department of Archaeology in 2017–18, is ineligible to stand or vote under Articles 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution.

His name was removed from the candidate and voter lists.

The notice was signed by member-secretary and proctor Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, members Professor M Mafruhi Sattar and Professor Lutful Elahi.

Professor Rezwana Karim Snigdha did not sign.

The final voter list was published on August 17, the draft candidate list on August 25 and the final list on August 29, which included Amartya’s name.

Professor Alam said the syndicate declared him irregular, as he had not completed his undergraduate degree, failing course 408 twice.

The academic council recommended a special exam, but students in such cases are considered irregular.

Article 4 of the constitution allows only regular students to vote or contest and Article 8 requires full payment of university and hall dues.

Amartya said he would consult panel members to resolve the issue procedurally.

Late Saturday, Shompritir Oikko held a press conference at Bot-tola, calling the cancellation illegal.

General Secretary Sharan Ahsan said the notice came eight days after the final candidate list, suggesting a conspiracy.

The panel noted Amartya was suspended for one year for graffiti removal, with limited class access until December 2024, which caused him to fail course 408 again.

Sharan Ahsan accused the administration of deliberately sabotaging the Jucsu election and cited the vice-chancellor’s February remark on potential campus violence.

The panel warned of legal action if the decision is not reversed.

“We will not accept any conspiracy to undermine the Jucsu election; if necessary, we will fight this matter in court,” he said.