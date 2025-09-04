Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Academic activities at CU to resume on Sunday

Earlier on Sunday, dispute between a female student and a security guard escalated into confrontations between students and locals

File image of Chittagong University (CU). Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 06:21 PM

Chittagong University will resume regular academic activities on Sunday following a clash between students and local residents. 

The university administration announced that classes, exams, and campus transportation will return to their normal schedules from Sunday. 

Earlier, the unrest began after a dispute between a female student and a security guard at a nearby building on Saturday, which escalated into confrontations between students and locals over the next day. 

Several people, including students, university staff and the pro-vice-chancellor, sustained injuries during the incidents.

As a precaution, Section 144 restrictions were imposed on the campus and surrounding areas from Sunday afternoon until Monday midnight.

Examinations for all departments and institutes had been suspended until Thursday. While some departments conducted classes on Wednesday, no exams were held due to the tense situation.

Topics:

Chittagong University (CU)
Read More

Chittagong University clashes: Key suspect arrested, says RAB

CU clash: Imtiaz still unconscious, Mamun’s skull kept in freezer

CU female students face rape threats for live-streaming clash

8 arrested in special operation over CU clashes

Chittagong University VC, proctorial body’s resignation demanded

Case filed over clashes between Chittagong University students and locals

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x