Academic activities at CU to resume on Sunday

Chittagong University will resume regular academic activities on Sunday following a clash between students and local residents.

The university administration announced that classes, exams, and campus transportation will return to their normal schedules from Sunday.

Earlier, the unrest began after a dispute between a female student and a security guard at a nearby building on Saturday, which escalated into confrontations between students and locals over the next day.

Several people, including students, university staff and the pro-vice-chancellor, sustained injuries during the incidents.

As a precaution, Section 144 restrictions were imposed on the campus and surrounding areas from Sunday afternoon until Monday midnight.

Examinations for all departments and institutes had been suspended until Thursday. While some departments conducted classes on Wednesday, no exams were held due to the tense situation.