Section 144 imposed at CU amid violence

The Hathazari upazila administration has imposed Section 144 in and around the Chittagong University area following clashes between students and locals triggered by the assault of a female student by a house caretaker.

According to an official notification signed by Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Abdullah Al Momin on Sunday afternoon, the order will remain in force from 2pm Sunday until 12am Monday.

The order specifies that Section 144 will be enforced from the eastern boundary of Gate No 2 market of Chittagong University under Fatehpur union to the railway gate, covering both sides of the road.

During this period, gatherings, rallies, processions, public assemblies, transportation of weapons, and movement of more than five people together in the specified area will be strictly prohibited.

The upazila administration said the measure has been taken to maintain peace and order, as the situation turned violent when locals and students confronted each other around 11:30am Sunday near Gate No 2 of the campus. The clashes continued intermittently until 3:30pm.

At least 150 students were injured in Sunday’s violence and received treatment at the Chittagong University Medical Centre.

Of them, 25 students in critical condition were referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, according to Dr Farhana. She said she had never seen so many injured students treated at once in her career.

In total, more than 150 students have been injured over the last two days of unrest. Among the injured are the university’s Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin and Proctor Professor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif. Locals claimed that 10 to 12 people from their side were also injured.

A tense atmosphere prevails on the campus, with a large number of police and army personnel deployed.

The unrest began on Saturday night when students clashed with locals following the assault of a female student by a house caretaker near the Gate No 2 area. The violence lasted throughout the night, leaving several students injured.