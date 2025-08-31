Sunday, August 31, 2025

Clash over land dispute leaves three dead in Netrakona

Efforts underway to arrest attackers, said police

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 05:29 PM

Three people were killed in a clash between two groups of villagers over a land dispute at Jamati village in Sadar upazila of Netrakona district on Saturday night and Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Dujahan Mia, 55, a former member of Mougati Union Parishad; Nur Mohammad, 28, son of Abdul Kader; and Rafique Mia of the village.

Kazi Shahnewaz, officer-in-charge of Netrakona Model police station, said Amzad, a resident of the village, had taken Tk5 lakh from Dujahan, a local BNP leader, with a promise to sell him a piece of land two years ago.

Both Amzad and Dujahan had been at loggerheads over the issue.

Around 9pm on Saturday, a group of miscreants stabbed Dujahan indiscriminately while he was returning home from the party office, killing him on the spot.

Following the news, Dujahan’s supporters, armed with lethal weapons, attacked Amzad’s house around 10:30pm, injuring Nur Mohammad and Rafique Mia.

They were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared Nur Mohammad dead. Rafique was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital for better treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Sajal Kumar Sarkar, superintendent of Netrakona Sadar Circle, said efforts are ongoing to arrest the attackers.



