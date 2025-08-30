Saturday, August 30, 2025

Five arrested over Ashulia van driver stabbing

The suspects were later produced before court with a remand plea

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 03:31 PM

Five suspected muggers have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of Shamim Hossain, a covered van driver for Shah Cement, in Ashulia, Savar.

Police say the murder weapon, a knife used in the attack, was recovered from the detainees.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Shahinur Kabir of the Savar Circle said the suspects had attempted to hijack a cement-laden covered van early Monday near Bishmail on the Dhaka-Aricha highway. 

During the robbery, they stabbed the driver and fled when his condition turned critical. Locals rushed Shamim to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a case filed by the victim’s family, Ashulia police and the district’s north division detectives launched a joint operation. Using CCTV footage and digital tracking, they arrested five professional muggers from Ashulia, Savar, and Manikganj on Friday. The suspects were later produced before the court with a remand plea.

