Cabinet probe committee visits Sadapathor

A five-member investigation team from the Cabinet probe committee visited Sadapathor in Sylhet’s Bholaganj to examine allegations of administrative negligence surrounding the recent looting of stones.

On Tuesday afternoon, the delegation arrived at Sadapathor. There, they spent an hour inspecting the areas where stones had been looted.

During the visit, they examined whether any authority had shown negligence in the illegal extraction of stones. They are also trying to determine the actual circumstances of the looting incident and what measures can be taken to prevent such events in the future. However, the investigation team did not speak to the media.

According to the district administration, the committee will stay in Sylhet on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare a detailed report on the entire incident.

The visit was led by the committee’s convener, Cabinet Division Secretary for Coordination and Reform, Zaheda Parveen. The committee’s secretary, the additional divisional commissioner (Revenue) of Sylhet Division, along with other committee members and officials from the district and upazila administrations, were present.

The committee was formed last Wednesday with instructions to submit a report within ten days, including recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such looting. Tuesday’s visit was part of that directive.

Earlier, the Sylhet district administration had formed a separate three-member investigation committee, which had already submitted its report.